Handsome, charming Chris Evans and Paul Rudd conduct handsome, charming interview with each other

Photo : Vera Anderson ( Getty Images ) , Walter McBride ( Getty Images )

It’s a well-established fact that Paul Rudd and Chris Evans are incredibly good looking, very talented, and immensely charming Hollywood superstars. Seeing just one of them give their flinty-eyed, chiseled- jaw “Aw, shucks” grins on a talk show is almost too much to bear on their own—so it’s with this in mind we are currently desperate to find the sadist responsible for getting Ant-Man and Captain America to interview one another over Skype, because that shit is so adorable it’s borderline cruel.



For Vanity Fair’s Actors on Actors issue, Evans and Rudd spent a delightful forty-five minutes interviewing one another about a range of subjects that includes their latest projects, their shared time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first day they met each other on set. Yes, it’s exactly as charming and sexy (?) as you would it expect it to be.

After admitting that they both forgot they were scheduled for the interview that day—S o self-deprecating! S o cheeky! — Rudd and Evans seem to have a genuinely enjoyable time catching up with one another and discussing their recent respective projects, Living with Yourself and Apple’s Defending Jacob. We should note that this all takes place while Paul Rudd is sitting in what looks to be a very cozy, upstate New York reading room as Evans reclines in a tasteful New England kitchen. And just look at those stubbly, rakish beards!

It’s a lot, but at least it’s not another video Paul Rudd interviewing Paul Rudd. The world probably couldn’t handle another one of those right now.

