Halo Infinite Screenshot : YouTube

Today, Microsoft showed off another reel of games coming to its upcoming Xbox Series X console, and while we still don’t know the release date or the price (Sony and Microsoft are waiting to see who flinches first and goes above $600 or so), this latest reel did have plenty of titles that don’t involve alien wall penises (as the last Xbox event did). The big thing this time around, other than a tease for the return of likably quirky RPG series Fable, was the first reveal of actual gameplay from Halo Infinite. We’ve been hearing about the return of Master Chief and his alien pals for years, going back to when it seemed like this would actually be an Xbox One game, but this was the first time Microsoft and the developers at 343 Industries actually proved this was a shooter game and not some kind of visual novel about a dude in armor.



As for the gameplay, which you can see right above this, it looks like classic Halo—which is not at all a criticism. Master Chief shoots aliens, drives a car, picks up different guns, and then shoots some more aliens. One of the big hooks—ahem—is that Master Chief has some kind of grappling hook now that looks pretty fun, and also he has a chatty buddy at his side who really does not want to be on a very dangerous adventure with Master Chief. It seems like it’ll be a fun dynamic. The monologue-loving villain seems less fun, but that’s what makes it worthwhile to destroy whatever evil thing he’s planning. Halo Infinite doesn’t have a lunch date, but it’ll be available at some point later this year.

Advertisement

The full Xbox Series X stream is below, and it also features a new expansion for The Outer Worlds, a game called Everwild where you’re friends with nature, a sequel to S.T.A.L.K.E.R., a new bit of Psychonauts 2 footage, a game called The Medium that is definitely not Silent Hill, and more.

