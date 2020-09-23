Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Halloween just got hunkier with this thread of '80s horror icons in cozy sweaters

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Sweaters
SweatersHorrorTwitter1980schris sarandonHeather LangenkampNightmare On Elm Street
Save
Illustration for article titled Halloween just got hunkier with this thread of 80s horror icons in cozy sweaters
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

We’ve officially entered that wonderful time of the year when, while technically still September, you can totally get away with going ahead and starting your Halloween festivities early. Perhaps that’s why writer Sharon Knolle christened Halloween 2020 with a Twitter compilation of the greatest sweaters in ‘80s horror. And, folks, it might be time to pull off your sweater because it’s about to get real steamy in here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

All the greats are here, from Chris Sarandon in Fright Night to A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp. It takes us back to a simpler time, when you could flee a masked serial killer while comfortably wearing an L.L. Bean cardigan. Unfortunately, we live in 2020, which means climate change has ensured we won’t be entering sweater weather until at least December, if we’re lucky. How’s that for terrifying?

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet chunky sweaters to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Smart but unfocused, Sega doc Console Wars might have played too many video games as a kid

HAIM has given Paul Thomas Anderson an unlikely second career

The premise is simple: People wearing headphones in movies, but they're listening to podcasts

Heads up: Parks And Recreation is leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime