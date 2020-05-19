Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

Halle Berry and Josh Gad might seem like an odd coupling better suited for the comedy section at Blockbuster circa 1998, but if you’re Roland Emmerich—the Master Of Disaster, please—that’s a one-way ticket to the land of movie magic. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Berry is the latest to sign on for Emmerich’s latest disasterpiece, Moonfall. The action flick , which has been in the works for several years, is basically like Armageddon (an actual movie from 1998!), but instead of an asteroid it’s the MOON. Yes, Earth’s pleasant and benign nightlight is going mother fucking rogue and it’s up to Halle Berry and... Josh Gad... to save all of humankind. Berry will play a former astronaut who now works as a NASA administrator, and whose last space mission may (read: most definitely) hold a clue to figuring out this whole Killer Moon situation. Gad will play the wacky science character who discovers that the moon has fallen out of orbit and warns everyone about it—because he’s the wacky loner science guy who has nothing better to do but look at the moon while everyone else has sex . Have you seen his glasses? This thing writes itself.



If Moonfall is indeed taking its cues from Michael Bay’s Armageddon, we have to assume that Berry and Gad are just the beginning of an increasingly eclectic and potentially unwieldy ensemble that absolutely should—but probably will not—include Jason Clarke , at least one beloved character actor who is criminally underused and appears in only two scenes (like a Shea Whigham or similar) , and (spins wheel for lady role) Maura Tierney. Godspeed to Moonfall, which is targeting a 2021 release.