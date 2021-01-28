The Witch Boy Image : Netflix

Today, Netflix announced a new animated musical called The Witch Boy directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Minkyu Lee, with musical sister trio HAIM providing the original soundtrack. We don’t know much else about HAIM’s involvement, as there was no other information about them in Netflix’s announcement press release, but we do know that The Witch Boy takes place in a “secret magical community” where all girls turn into witches and all boys turn into shapeshifters (and if you like those metaphors, wait until the next sentence). One day, a boy named Aster realizes he’s developing witch powers, forcing him to “embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind himself, his powers, and everything that is magical”—all while a “mysterious danger threatens the world.”



In a statement, Minkyu Lee explained that he wants the movie to show audiences “something truly special” in the way it celebrates “queerness and otherness.” He also says it’s been a lifelong dream to “create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form,” so he has some excitingly high hopes for this. It doesn’t sound like The Witch Boy has a premiere date yet, but you can see some teaser art up above.

