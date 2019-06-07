Screenshot: Twitter

We get it. Sometimes the constant grind causes days, months, and high-profile cameos to kind of blend together. Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow appeared alongside Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi in their new Netflix cooking show, The Chef Show. The best summation of its premise exists in the below clip, where Paltrow asks what the show is for and Favreau responds, “We don’t know.” But watching celebrities putter around in a kitchen is fun, right? Anyway, Favreau begins to explain how the idea came into fruition and mentions their time in Atlanta filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, news that apparently comes as a bit of a shock to the Goop founder.

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow counters with enough conviction to make us question our own recollections of her brief, but very real presence towards the end of the film. Favreau is then tasked with breaking down her appearance - “Tom Holland’s there and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference” - which is enough to jog the memory of her at least filming the scene, even if she didn’t know where it eventually landed. You can stream the episode, as well as the rest of the season, on Netflix now.