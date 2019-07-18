Screenshot: The Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift (YouTube)

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift is an odd movie in the Fast and Furious canon. Tokyo Drift features none of the franchise’s original characters, save for a brief cameo from Vin Diesel, and nearly tanked the entire enterprise before it had the chance to become the billion-dollar behemoth it is today. Despite this, the film did introduce the series to its best director, Justin Lin, as well as to fan-favorite character Han, played by Sung Kang. Plus, those who don’t vibe with the globe-trotting secret-agent plots of later films will point out that Tokyo Drift was the last Fast film to actually be about street-racing. Hell, it’s even got Sonny Chiba as a Yakuza boss.



But whether you hate Tokyo Drift or think it’s an under-appreciated gem, hopefully you can enjoy this: a pivotal scene from the film, now with some dude making race-car noises.

This video comes from YouTuber Vlosh, and appears under the title “reddit told me to make this,” which, is as good a reason as any to spend weeks re-dubbing a scene from the least popular Fast and Furious movie with mouth noises, we suppose. Highlights here include the villainous “Drift King” Takashi shifting his car, which apparently makes a “chomp” sound, and the reactions of an entire crowd that’s clearly made up of one dude.

In the comments underneath the video, Vlosh elaborates on the production of his masterpiece, which he says includes 314 unique vocal tracks and took two weeks to produce. Vlosh does admit that he’s cut down this scene from the original a bit, as a full six minutes of Lucas Black crashing into concrete support posts while a guy makes “vroom” sounds would have been “too much.”

