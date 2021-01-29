Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

So, hey, this fucking sucks: A man named Yun ice Abbas, who’s one of the people accused of the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris back in 2016, has now decided to write a book. And not just any book; per Page Six, the tell-all , whose titled is being translated as I Sequestered Kim Kardashian, appears to be positing itself as a sort of gee-whiz brush with contemptuous celebrity, rather than what it likely more factually is, which is a confession of (allegedly) breaking into a woman’s hotel room, pointing a gun at her, tying her up, and robbing her.

Among other things, Abbas’ writing supposedly marvels at seeing Tracy Chapman’s name pop up on the caller ID of Kardashian’s cellphone (which he claims to have stolen) while he was escaping the robbery . He also mocks his alleged victim for trying to call 911 during the home invasion, despite being in Paris, because oh, what a silly dummy you must be to panic in a situation when five armed people show up, point lethal weapons at you, etc.

The excerpt from the book—written while Abbas is still awaiting trial for the robbery, which is a fascinating legal strategy—ran in France’s Closer magazine recently , and appears to be attempting to tap into the general contempt with which Kardashian and her family are often treated for their reality show celebrity, a phenomenon which, even at the time, led to accusations that Kardashian had possibly faked the whole affair. (Admittedly, this was only two or so months after the whole “Ryan Lochte lied about getting mugged at the 2016 Olympics” thing, but still: Gross, especially since this experience was reportedly pretty dam n traumatizing for Kardashian and her entire family .)

Anyway: Don’t buy this book!