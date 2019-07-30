Photo: Ulises Ruiz (AFP via Getty Images)

Guillermo del Toro is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and we’re happy for the guy. Sure, he’s got a laundry lists of dream projects that nobody seems to want to let him make, but then he went and won an Academy Award, so we’re all feeling a lot better for him these days. But let’s look at the details of the dedication ceremony, because one of them stands out.

The event honoring the Shape Of Water director is taking place Tuesday, August 6 at 11:30 a.m. PST, and will be live-streamed over at www.walkoffame.com. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President will emcee, and J.J. Abrams will be a guest speaker. So far, so normal. But the other guest speaker? Lana Del Rey. Yes, baroque pop singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, whose connection to del Toro appears to be more or less nonexistent. A lengthy google search reveals no real link between the two, other than Del Rey turning up at an event honoring the filmmaker last year. Maybe he’s just a fan of her music and asked her to perform?

It’s possible, but we have a better answer: The “Del” bonds all those who possess it in their name, linking them psychically and creating an unbreakable symbiosis. The Dels rise and fall as one, and Lana Del Rey will be there to ensure the unveiling of del Toro’s star goes off as planned. Then, they shall return to the hidden Del Taco franchise lair buried deep below Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile, paid for by the good people at Del Monte. Benicio del Toro will be waiting with the celebratory champagne.