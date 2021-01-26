Guillermo del Toro wants to see Pacific Rim's monsters fight Godzilla and Kong

Screenshot : Legendary and Warner Bros.

For everything 2014’s Godzilla had to say about ecocentrism and humankind being dwarfed by nature, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s MonsterV erse seems to be increasingly resigned to showing giant monsters kicking the ever-loving shit out of each other.



And you know what? That’s just fine by us. Given the events of the past year, it feels good to watch a giant lizard go toe- to- toe with a giant gorilla in the first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong, busting its way onto the big screen—or perhaps a much smaller screen—on March 26th.

Among the trailer’s many admirers is Oscar-winning director Guillermo d el Toro, who sent monster-movie fans and vore enthusiasts into a froth when he took to Twitter to imply that maybe—just maybe—the film takes place in the same universe as his own kaiju slugfest, Pacific Rim.

Don’t get too excited, though. He quickly clarified that he’s only speaking as a fan and currently has no plans to return to the franchise. (T he lukewarm reception to the Del Toro-produced sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, probably didn’t help. )

Still, Godzilla Vs. Kong Vs. The Giant Robots And Probably Some Other Monsters From Pacific Rim doesn’t feel totally out of the realm of possibility. Both series have the same studios behind them, and Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight told Collider back in 2017 that there had been some informal discussion about a potential crossover in the future.

Until that day—if it ever actually arrives—we can all dream. And hey, would you look at that, Twitter user @MikeLynch001 already created a nifty little teaser that mashes up lizard, ape, and Jaeger. Check it out below.

