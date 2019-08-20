Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning director who recently produced this month’s solid Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark adaptation, is throwing his weight behind another upcoming horror film, Antlers. Based on a short story by Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca, the horror flick looks to turn a kid’s rough family life into a gory creature feature.

Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons headline the earthy, Northwest-set film, playing a teacher and a cop, respectively, who take a mutual interest in the “dangerous secret” of a student played by Jeremy T. Thomas. The stacked supporting cast includes Rory Cochrane, Graham Greene, and Amy Madigan, all of whom should be in more movies.

No official release date has been announced, but, per Bloody Disgusting, we can expect it in 2020.