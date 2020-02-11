Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Disney+'s Loki

Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

It looks like Disney+’s Loki series won’t just be about Tom Hiddleston mugging for the camera by himself for its entire run, possibly while talking about how he likes to do bad things but also sometimes he does good things and then he’ll fade away with some kind of green magic. (Sidebar: Does Loki wear a lot of green because his magic is often green, or is his magic green because he already likes the color and wanted to match? If you are Kevin Feige, let us know in the comments.) Thanks to Deadline, we now know that Gugu Mbatha-Raw from The Morning Show and Motherless Brooklyn will also be in Loki, along with previously rumored cast members Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino—Marvel and Disney haven’t confirmed any of this, for the record.

We don’t know who Mbatha-Raw might be playing, but given the mysterious nature of the Loki show, it would be weird if we did. She might be someone famous from the comics, she might be someone made up for the show, we don’t know. Hell, she could be some different version of Loki. He was a woman for a while in the comics, after he was a mean old man but before he was a plucky little kid and a lovably edgy teen. These days he’s just a regular adult man because that’s what he is in the movies and Marvel doesn’t want to risk confusing anyone. Actually, now that we think about it, Loki is a bit of a trickster, so even if Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character doesn’t remove a magic veil and reveal that she’s really Loki, she still could be Loki. Any one of us could actually be Loki… so if you’re Kevin Feige or you sometimes create green magic, say so in the comments.