It might come as a surprise, but there are those of us old enough to remember when Claire Boucher—a.k.a. Grimes, a.k.a. c (as in, um, the physics notation for the speed of light, apparently), a.k.a. we’re just gonna keep calling her Grimes right now—was known more for her wunderkind futuristic dream pop, and not for hoping to be publicly executed, turned into a hologram, and/or dating Elon Musk. That said, her music remains pretty damn good (even if she disagrees with that sentiment), and Grimes’ new single from her latest album, Miss Anthropocene, is no exception. Yesterday saw the release of the music video for “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around,” which features the very pregnant Boucher clad in some kind of gold-fringed space-age kimono and mechanical wings contraption while wielding a gaudy, gilded katana.



Anyway, unlike Grimes’ past videos, this one has the singer and/or time-traveling techno-elf standing in front of a blank green screen, which opens up a whole world of possibilities for intrepid, bored, quarantined fans to superimpose whatever their little cyber-hearts desire.

As Grimes’ Instagram post describes, this is precisely her hope for the video by gifting her fans a “Quarantine Art Kit,” which features multiple clips from the video, along with suggested editing software platforms to go wild with it. “Doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise,” she writes in her post, which, given how pregnant she looks in the video itself...fair.

We’re sure there’ll be a bunch of really cool stuff to come from this in the next couple weeks, but, because this is the internet, we know there’s bound to be some weird as hell shit coming our way, too. We’re preparing ourselves accordingly, so have at it, jackals.

[via Stereogum]

