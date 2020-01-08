Grimes announces pregnancy with NSFW Photoshop image, as one does

Photo : Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images )

Never let it be said that Claire “Grimes” “c” Boucher is not always, and aggressively, on-brand: The Art Angels artist announced today that she was pregnant in pretty much exactly the way you might expect, given the way she announces most of her projects: With an NSFW Instagram photo of herself with an image of a baby Photoshopped over her stomach, and comments about how her friends’ concerns about posting the pictures online only reverse-psychology’d her into doing it.

As all things even tangentially Elon Musk-related—the two have been romantically linked ever since a Twitter meet-cute-for-a-given-definition-of-cute in 2018— must, the announcement has come under widespread internet scrutiny from a variety of directions. For her part, Grimes is being extremely (still) on-brand about the whole thing, shutting down a shitty Instagram comment about Musk’s potential financial involvement with the baby with a quick “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.”

Speaking of: She’s expected to put out a new album, Miss Anthropocene, in February . According to earlier comments/self-posted fan art, the album will see her embodying the “anthropomorphic goddess of climate change.” (Also: Although Boucher apparently confirmed the pregnancy on social media, if it turns out that she was just, like, “pregnant with her album,” etc., we reserve the right to roll our eyes until they fall completely out of our heads.)

