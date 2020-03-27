Photo : Raymond Liu ( ABC )

While doctors across America are putting in overtime during the coronavirus pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial is closing up shop for the rest of the season. The Grey’s Anatomy team has officially decided they will not be returning to set to film the rest of season 16 and will end this chapter with episode 21 airing Apr. 9, ABC has announced.

The A.V. Club can confirm that episode 21, ironically titled “Put on a Happy Face”, will air as originally intended and will not be altered in post production to seem more like a season finale. In the episode, “Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery,” according to ABC.



Advertisement

This change in production does not affect our nation’s longest-running medical drama’s future: the series has already been renewed for a 17th season and will return to ABC this fall—if the world is able to get back to normal in time. THR has spoken to anonymous sources within the industry who have stated that if productions are not able to get back up and running by mid-May, the traditional fall TV premiere season may have to be pushed, possibly as far in the future as next January.

ABC says this programming shift does not affect the Station 19 and How to Get Away with Murder May 14 finale airdate, because, presumably, those shows had already completed production for the seasons.

