Taco Bell inspires artists. We don’t know why this is, but the fast food restaurant responsible for visionary creations like Doritos-dusted tacos and tacos wrapped in several other tacos has also been the muse for a literary magazine, a kid’s birthday photoshoot, the poetic ramblings of an Illuminati-obsessed country singer, and strange new funeral rites. Perhaps some secret combination of dehydrated ground onion and CIA-developed chemical flavoring unlocks a wellspring of ideas in the Bell-fed mind because this trend shows no sign of stopping. It has, in fact, now grabbed a hold of Green Room and Blue Ruin director Jeremy Saulnier, who’s just released a short thriller/commercial about Nacho Fries.

The Craving follows a young man (played by Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) who heads to a remote town to mourn the loss of Taco Bells’ Nacho Fries, as is traditional for many young Americans. Soon enough, he finds himself under the heat lamp of a deadly mystery. The commercial ramps up until a conclusion where, through a succession of quick cuts, Keery discovers the dreadful truth of the fries’ return and ends up screaming in the rain, fighting off unseen assailants and the violent nacho delusions borne of his own mind.



Saulnier’s history in advertising and thriller direction show he has the exact cross section of skills necessary to really just go all out and give the world the 90-minute Taco Bell commercial that’s the only logical next step following The Craving’s release.



Omitting Hold The Dark, and following the pattern established by Blue Ruin and Green Room, we suggest the full-length film be entitled Yellow Cheesejuice.

