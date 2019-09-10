Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

That disturbance you may have felt in the sector of your brain ruled by teenage nostalgia is very real, my friends: The pop-punk holy trinity of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are joining forces for the aptly-titled Hella Mega Tour—no jokes here; that’s just an impressively accurate tour name. The global tour, sponsored by Harley Davidson (were Converse sneakers and Sharpie markers unavailable?), doesn’t kick off until next summer, but the groups are celebrating the big announcement tonight with an “intimate” show at the legendary Whisky A Go Go. But don’t worry if you can’t make it out on such short notice: All three groups are scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, with Weezer performing new music on tonight’s episode, followed by Fall Out Boy on Wednesday night, and Green Day on Thursday.



The Hella Mega tour will formally kick off on June 13, 2020 in Paris, with the UK and European leg hitting major cities like London and Dublin before the groups embark on a 20-city North American tour. That leg will take Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer to some of America’s most famous stadiums, including Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 20, on the Ticketmaster website.

Check out the official tour poster and full list of dates below:

Europe & UK Dates:

Saturday, June 13 - PARIS, FRANCE - La Defense Arena

Sunday, June 14 - GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS - Stadspark

Wednesday, June 17 - ANTWERP, BELGIUM - Sportpaleis

Sunday, June 21 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Ernst Happel Stadium

Wednesday, June 24 - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Bellahouston Park

Friday, June 26 - LONDON, ENGLAND - London Stadium

Saturday, June 27 - HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - The John Smith’s Stadium

Monday, June 29 - DUBLIN, IRELAND - RDS Arena

North American Dates:

Friday, July 17 - SEATTLE, WA - T-Mobile Park

Tuesday, July 21 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Oracle Park

Friday, July 24 - SAN DIEGO, CA - Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Dodger Stadium

Tuesday, July 28 - COMMERCE CITY, CO - DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Friday, July 31 - ARLINGTON, TX - GLOBE LIFE FIELD

Saturday, August 1 - HOUSTON, TX - Minute Maid Park

Wednesday, August 5 - MIAMI, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, August 6 - JACKSONVILLE, FL - TIAA Bank Field

Saturday, August 8 - ATLANTA, GA - SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Target Field

Thursday, August 13 - CHICAGO, IL - Wrigley Field

Saturday, August 15 - PITTSBURGH, PA - PNC Park

Sunday, August 16 - HERSHEY, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday, August 19 - DETROIT, MI - Comerica Park

Friday, August 21 - WASHINGTON, DC - Nationals Park

Saturday, August 22 - NEW YORK, NY - Citi Field

Monday, August 24 - TORONTO, ON - Rogers Centre

Thursday, August 27 - BOSTON, MA - Fenway Park

Saturday, August 29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Citizens Bank Park