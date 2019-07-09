Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning Green Book was a thoughtful and powerful exploration of race in America, telling the story of a legendary Black musician traveling through the South from the extremely unique and valuable perspective of an Italian man who can eat a whole pizza by folding it up like a sandwich. Now, Farrelly seems to be taking his newfound mastery of social issues over to poorly named streaming service Quibi with a “suicide comedy” called The Now. (As we’ve pointed out before, Quibi’s dumb name is short for “quick bites of content,” and it’s going to be targeted toward short-form videos.) According to a press release, The Now is:

The story of a guy who is about to commit suicide when he finds out from his nagging mother that his brother just committed suicide—oh and his dad committed suicide in the past too. He can’t kill himself because he can’t do that to his mom so he has to learn to live life for today, in the now.

Sounds hilarious. Well, it is coming from Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, so it just has to be good, right? Anyway, Quibi itself is set to launch next spring.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.