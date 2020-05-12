Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images for Turner )

Remember Bernie Sanders’ revolution? When the rich were finally going to be crushed by the enormous power of the working class? And there’d be dancing in the streets where everyone would freely share their food and clothing without any expectation of monetary compensation? And all the guillotines would be slick with the… Anyway, it’s a shame that’s not going to happen anymore, because now we get stories like this one where Reese Witherspoon is just devouring romantic comedy roles that could’ve gone to desperate blue-collar workers like, you know, welders and the people who build and maintain welding equipment. According to Deadline, Witherspoon will be starring in not one, not three, but two upcoming rom-coms for Netflix, and she’ll also be producing them with her Hello Sunshine label.

The two movies are Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus, with the former coming from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna (making her feature directorial debut) and the latter being based on Sarah Haywood’s book of the same name (which happened to be one of Witherspoon’s book club picks). Your Place Or Mine is about “two long-distance best friends” who manage to change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue their lifelong dream and the other offers to “keep an eye on the friend’s teenage son”—the kind of raw deal that the working man should be very familiar with. The Cactus is about a 45-year-old woman who unexpectedly gets pregnant and has to “rethink the structured life she has created for herself” before going on an “unconventional journey toward love, family, and learning to embrace the unexpected.”

Meanwhile, America’s welders and… maintainers of welding equipment are left without any romantic comedies to star in, on Netflix or otherwise. This is truly a shame. The Reese Witherspoon movies will probably be fine, though.

