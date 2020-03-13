Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

The Flash’s Grant Gustin is taking a brief sojourn from Central City and the life of speedy savior Barry Allen to orchestrate a kidnapping—you know, because variety is the spice of life and all that jazz. According to Deadline, the CW mainstay will star in an indie directed by Joe Ma ntegna titled Operation Blue Eyes. Set in 1963 and based on a true story , Gustin will try his hand at a different Barry: Barry Keenan, a businessman and the mastermind responsible for the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr.

Keenan conspired with Johnny Irwin and Joe Amsler to kidnap the struggling lounge singer after a bad car accident left the once-successful businessman penniless and with an addiction to pain killers . With a plan to hold him hostage for a $240,000 ransom, Keenan managed to kidnap Sinatra Jr. at gunpoint. The film will follow the misadventures that transpired as things soon devolved into a mess of slapped-together antics and well... the guy went to prison for over four years, so things clearly didn’t pan out for him. (Keenan was originally sentenced to life plus 75 year, but it was later determined that he was “legally insane” at the time of the crime.)

There are no further details as to when the film is to be released, though production is expected to begin in May.