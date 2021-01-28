Screenshot : Disney+

Emilio Estevez, looking a whole helluva lot like his dad, returns as The Mighty Ducks franchise’s Gordon Bombay in the first trailer for Disney+’s new sequel series. Today, the streamer shared the teaser alongside the announcement that it will premiere this March.

Set in present-day Minnesota, the 10-episode series introduces a new pack of scrappy hockey hopefuls that couldn’t cut it as Ducks, no longer the underdogs they once were. Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham co-stars as the mother of one such dunce, who sets out to start a new team with the help of Gordon, now the grizzled proprietor of a local ice-skating rink.

Watch the teaser below:



A group of youngsters that includes Brady Noon , Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, and Luke Islam lead the cast, and franchise stalwart Steve Brill is on board as a co-creator and executive producer. No sign of Joshua “Charlie Conway” Jackson yet, but fingers crossed we get a cameo from him and not that kid who grew up to be a crypto billionaire and Jeffrey Epstein associate.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.