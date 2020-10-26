GOP tweets happy birthday to Hillary Clinton in douchiest way ever

Amy Coney Barrett (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images); Hillary Clinton (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Well, sorry Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amy Coney Barrett is officially a Supreme Court Justice. After much (mostly performative) hemming and hawing by the Democrats, the House Republicans did what we knew they were going to do from the very beginning and followed through on their hypocritical vote to rush in a Supreme Court confirmation just seven days before Election Day. (That said, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you that in most places voting is already very much underway and if you haven’t figured out your plan to vote, DO IT NOW! PLEASE!)

As if sticking it to the average American voter wasn’t enough, the GOP House Judiciary Committee decided to take the news of Barrett’s confirmation as an opportunity to flip a metaphorical middle finger at one of their favorite punching bags: Hillary Clinton, who turned 73 today. “Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!” reads a tweet from the Committee’s official Twitter account.



The sentiment is, of course, facetious. Few women have achieved what Ginsburg and Clinton have achieved in the United States’ branches of government, and Republicans have made it clear they hope to erase much of the rulings precedents that Ginsburg spent her entire life crafting to make life better for women and minorities of all kinds. But it’s the exclamation point that really puts the rotten cherry on top of the whole thing. It is one thing for politicians to zing one another on the debate stage or call each other out for a gaffe or policy decision they oppose, but this is the kind of bullshit that should be saved for douchebag reality stars. Though that’s kind of what most politicians are, I guess.

Speaking of reality stars, here’s an even worse birthday celebration from Big Brother as a palate cleanser.



Remember to make your voting plan ASAP.