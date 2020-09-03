Good to know: If you send Arnold Schwarzenegger a pipe that looks like him, he'll smoke it

Photo : Paul Harris ( Getty Images )

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big-time Reddit guy. When not busy with acting jobs, hanging out with barnyard animals in his kitchen, or quietly working to hang onto his title of the world’s buffest old man, Schwarzenegger can be found posting away as GovSchwarzenegger. Sometimes that means he’s on hand to answer pressing Commando questions during impromptu AMAs; sometimes it means he’s browsing around, “lurking” as effectively as an enormous Austrian bodybuilder can lurk, when someone posts about carving a pipe with Schwarzenegger’s face on it.

Advertisement

After seeing an impressively detailed pipe carved to look like Arnold’s cybernetic Terminator face, Schwarzenegger messaged creator RadonLab to say he thinks it’s “beautiful” and ask if he could buy it. RadonLab replied that they’d be honored to just give him the pipe and Schwarzenegger wrote that if RadonLab insisted he would repay the gift by “sending you back a signed photo of me using it.”

Now, some time having gone by, Schwarzenegger has made good on his promise and posted a photo of himself smoking a pipe made to look like him. Content in his home, a pair of nunchaku hanging from a door in the background, he puffs away from his own noggin, putting RadonLab’s efforts to good use. The man with perhaps the world’s most famous pipes enjoys sitting down with the literal kind, enjoying the profound satisfaction of an acting career so influential that he now gets to use a pipe fashioned in his image.



Advertisement

See the exchange below:

Advertisement

In true Redditor fashion, Schwarzenegger has also spent a good amount of time responding to other users accusing RadonLab of posting a fake photo, writing that their skepticism isn’t warranted. “Some things, you can just enjoy,” he writes in one response. “If someone posts a photo I sent them and people are enjoying it, absolutely do not call them a liar unless you have proof.”



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

