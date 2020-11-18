A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Image : Apple TV+

Just last month, Charlie Brown was visited by the Great Paywall, as Apple TV+ announced it had picked up the exclusive rights to Peanuts and all its related content, including the holiday specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The streamer did offer various stretches of time in late November and mid-December for non-subscribers to watch the specials for free, which is all fine and good if you stream most of your programming. But now even the non-cord cutters among ye can view the specials, as a new broadcast window has opened up.

Apple TV+ and PBS announced today that they’re teaming up for special, ad-free broadcasts of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The Turkey Day special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22 at 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. CT, while A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13 at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT. You can check your local PBS listings here. And, beginning November 18, you can dig into A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+; the special will be available to stream for free from November 25-27. Starting December 4, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available on Apple TV+, which non-subscribers can view for free from December 11-13.