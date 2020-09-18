Good news, puddin': HBO Max renews Harley Quinn for a 3rd season

It’s about time, HBO Max. Image : Warner Bros.

Season two of Harley Quinn may have ended on an exceptionally high note, but that doesn’t mean that we weren’t ready, willing, and more than able to sit in on a few more adventures from Gotham’s newest chaotic couple. So yes, we absolutely let out a high-pitched sigh of relief when HBO Max announced on Friday that it would, in fact, be renewing the high-octane animated series for a third season. The streaming platform made the long-awaited announcement on Twitter, providing a much-needed break to our seemingly endless doomscrolling.

Advertisement

The news arrives nearly a week after DC’s second day of FanDome, where Harley Quinn’s cast and producers gathered for a brief panel to answer a few fan questions. One fan in particular inquired about the status of season three, to which supervising producer Jennifer Coyle responded that they “ hoped” to hear some renewal news. Executive producer Justin Halpern followed up with his vision for the show’s then-hypothetical return. “We want to focus on Harley and Ivy’s relationship,” Halpern said of the pair, who explored their romantic ties throughout the second half of season 2 . “I’m less interested in if the Joker gets a new girlfriend or not than I am in [exploring] this relationship that we’ve spent two years building.”

Advertisement

While COVID-19 continues to impose serious production challenges for live-action shows, animation appears to not only remain on- track, but to serve as go-to alternative medium for popular television shows and music videos while the world remains socially distanced. That said, there are no details yet as to when Harley Quinn will begin production for the upcoming season.

HBO Max has already renewed Doom Patrol has now acquired all of DC Universe’s shows—Titans, Stargirl, and Young Justice—as the latter streamer transitions out of original programming.