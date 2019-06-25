Screenshot: YouTube

Eight years ago, in March of 2011, director Brad Furman released a Matthew McConaughey vehicle called The Lincoln Lawyer (the use of “vehicle” there is a pun). Based on the Michael Connelly novel of the same name, the movie starred McConaughey as a slick lawyer who gradually learns that there are more important things in life than money. Five months later, ABC ordered a pilot script for a TV show based on The Lincoln Lawyer, with some less-famous actor playing an attorney who decides to try using his legal knowledge for good while operating out of the trunk of his Lincoln Town Car. That project stalled, and then nobody talked about The Lincoln Lawyer for years and years and years... until now!

That brings us to 2019. According to Variety, CBS has ordered a new Lincoln Lawyer TV show from David E. Kelley, the man behind such legendary legal shows as Harry’s Law, Ally McBeal, The Practice, and Boston Legal (and also Big Little Lies). The TV version will be more episodic, obviously, following The Lincoln Lawyer as he “takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.” Good thing he’s a lawyer with a car, or else getting to those cases big and small would be much more complicated.