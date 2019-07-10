Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP (Getty Images)

As anyone who’s spent more than five picoseconds on the internet knows, authentic sources of joy are few and far between. Among them, though, there are a few we can almost always count on: Dogs, and actor Patrick Stewart. (Just don’t look up both at the same time, because you’ll break your heart with the story of Stewart and Ginger the fostered pit bull, who he was forced to give up on adopting because of the U.K.’s fucked up laws on importing the breed. See what we were saying about joy?)

But while Stewart might have been denied the joys of dog ownership in his personal life, he’ll still get to live them out in his day job as retired space hero Jean-Luc Picard. That’s per the first poster for CBS All Access’ Picard—revealed by startrek.com today—which not only confirms that the aging former admiral has a doggo now, but that he’s been accessorizing:

If we’re being 100 percent honest, we have to note that this particular plot beat feels more Stewart than Picard; it’s hard to imagine that the reserved, distant space captain who spent years housebreaking Wesley Crusher would want another overly enthusiastic attention-seeking creature in his environment. Still, Unnamed Space Pooch does seem like a pretty Good Dog, and if anyone could whip such a pupper into shape, it’s the guy who used to smack down immortal godlings on the regular.

Stewart serves as an executive producer on Picard, alongside Michael Chabon (who helped develop the concept for the series) and several members of the Star Trek: Discovery production team. The series is expected to debut later this year.