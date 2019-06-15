Photo: Universal

The Lonely Island might be some hot garbage in the eyes of our future robot overlords, but it’s still having a pretty great year: Not only did the comedy rap group release a great visual album, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, on Netflix last month, but 2019 has also seen a widespread internet re-appraisal of one of its least commercially successful projects: 2016's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Officially a bomb in theaters—it made back less than half of its $20 million budget—the film has found a new life on social media of late, in light of the fact that it is, you know, pretty fucking funny. Like, hey:

The movie’s soundtrack album—full of Style Boyz and Connor4Real songs, as concocted by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone—actually did quite a bit better than its source material; it landed at No. 63 on the Billboard 200, propelled by such tracks as “I’m So Humble” and “Turn Up The Beef.” But how could fans of songs about the things in your Jeep really appreciate their music in such a soulless digital format, without all the warm crackles and hiss of vinyl?

Luckily, the wait is now over: Three years after the movie came out, /Film reports that the Popstar soundtrack is now available on vinyl. Available from Mondo or the band itself (currently on tour) the album comes in four (soon five) possible covers, all taken from the film, allowing you to show off your real love for Connor by displaying your version of Thriller, Also for all to see.