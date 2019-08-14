Photo: Silver Screen Collection (Getty Images)

Sure, the Euphoria cast smolders and the Booksmart kids have charisma for days, but are they getting cute nicknames from the New York Times? Until they do, the Brat Pack’s sparkling shadow will inevitably drift across any hot, rambunctious ensemble, choking them in a cloud of hairspray and saxophone squeals. Comprised of talents like Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Ally Sheedy, the fresh-faced kids enraptured an innocent nation as they came of age in movies like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, the latter of which THR reports is getting turned into an hourlong drama by NBC.

Josh Berman, who previously worked on series like Drop Dead Diva and The Mob Doctor, is tasked with penning the “modern” adaptation, which will, like the Joel Schumacher-directed original, center around the relationships, career anxieties, and premarital sax of a group of close friends. Will it score a theme song as good as “Man In Motion”? Will it not make the Emilio Estevez character a stalker? Will it do fare better than the 2009 reboot, which, despite having Topher Grace on board, failed to ignite?

Hey, if the Brat Pack could make the original a hit, anything is possible.