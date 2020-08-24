The Goo Goo Dolls in 2019, possibly ruminating on who gets to sing lead for “Have A Holly Jolly Christmas.” Photo : Scott Legato ( Getty Images )

We can never know exactly what passed through George Harrison’s head when he first sat down to pen the lyrics to one of his finest songs, reflecting on the transitory nature of existence and the ephemeral state of our lives, coming and going as but a fleeting whisper on the sands of time . But had he lived to see 2020, it seems possible (certain?) that he could lift his weary head, stare out upon the near-Euclidean perfection of the horizon, and think, “Yes, of course the Goo Goo Dolls would eventually make a Christmas album. None of life’s journeys can last, especially not one that didn’t include Johnny Rzeznik singing, ‘O Holy Night.’”

Unfortunately, we don’t actually know if that song will pass his lips, because the details of the Goo Goo Dolls’ forthcoming holiday album have yet to be revealed. What we do know is that the record is titled It’s Christmas All Over, possibly as a nod to the fact that Christmas stretched its all-consuming maw all over the band’s normally secular brand of midtempo adult contemporary rock and roll. We also know the album will contain “cover renditions of classic fan-favorites,” even though it’s a bit unusual to describe, say, “Little Drummer Boy” or “Joy To The World” as “fan favorites.” Favorites among Christmas fans? Or was there a poll done of Goo Goo Dolls’ loyal fanbase, soliciting the names of their preferred yuletide standards? Either way, there will also be “two new originals all in the spirit of Christmas” gracing the release, meaning you’ll get some new music as well, and not just “Iris” with the refrain slightly tweaked to:

And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cuz I don’t think that they’d understand-ah

When everything’s made to be broken

I just want some new jammies from Santa

It’s Christmas All Over will be released October 30 on Warner Records. You can keep appraised of breaking news about the track list here.