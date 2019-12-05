Gone too far, this tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking a White Claw has

Well, we knew this day would come sooner or later. It was a good run, folks, but all good things must come to an end, however prematurely it may seem to some of us. While we can’t know for sure just yet, today may very well be the day we must finally bid farewell to our dear, sweet Baby Yoda.



Suspected time of meme death: 5:25pm, December 4, 2019.

Potential cause: This guy showing off his new “Baby Yoda drinking a White Claw” tattoo.

“Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws,” tweeted Twitter user @brockmclaughlin, because, deep down, he must know as well as we do the laws of both God and man are now null and void after this. Could this be the end of Baby Yoda as we know him? Look at his face—even he seems aware his innocence has been unjustly robbed.

The Internet’s rebuke has been swift, but, of course, ineffectual. It would appear Baby Yoda Mania has crested, and there’s little, if anything, we can do about it.



Perhaps Baby Yoda will live on as a lil’ baby Force Ghost, although who the hell knows what tattoos that could inspire...especially after stumbling across one of this guy’s previous ink jobs.

( We can only assume both tattoo sessions went something like this.)

Anyways, w e will continue to hope and pray Baby Yoda survives this. If nothing else, please let this be a reminder to the rest of you that, like hard s eltzer, Baby Yoda must be used responsibly.