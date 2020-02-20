Screenshot : YouTube

Per Deadline, New Republic Pictures has recognized the need for a long-overdue First Wives Club reunion and, in their moment of benevolence, purchased a new film from Peter Hoare starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton. Family Jewels will mark the first big screen reunion for the trio since their 1996 hit. While the new film is not related to the highly quotable pop culture favorite in any way , it does have Hawn, Midler, and Keaton playing the roles of bothered former wives.

Deadline reveals that “in Family Jewels, Hawn, Midler and Keaton’s characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.” Hoare will pen the screenplay that New Republic hopes to begin producing this year. While the project is still in the very early stages, fans who still can’t listen to Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” without thinking of ivory power suits and a lightly choreographed musical number are still pretty stoked about the possibility of seeing the First Wives Club back in session very soon, even if the story is just a tad different.

We hope that this new effort to get Hawn, Keaton, and Midler on the same screen gets a little further than the trio’s last attempt. Back in 2015, the actresses were in talks to star in a Netflix film about a reunited girl group called Divanation. When Hawn appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2017, she confirmed that the project was officially dead due to a flawed script that was beyond repair. “It didn’t work out, ” Hawn told host Andy Cohen . “The script was flawed and no one was able to really fix it, and everybody decided to let it go.” So, you know, no pressure, Hoare.

BET and Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver recently rebooted the classic film for the cable network’s streaming service, BET+. The updated series starring Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau has already been renewed for a second season according to November 2019 report from Deadline.