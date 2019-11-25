Godzilla Vs. Kong has been pushed back to next November

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters only came out six months ago, but apparently Warner Bros. and Legendary were under the impression that we’d all be ready for another big kaiju melee as early as next March with Godzilla Vs. Kong (an Avengers-style sequel to the Godzilla movies and Kong: Skull Island). Up until today, that movie was supposed to be released on March 13, 2020, which wouldn’t have even been a year after King Of The Monsters (sort of) flopped at the box office, but now Variety says that the studios have decided to gently nudge the monster movie back into the ocean so it can stew in the radioactive chemicals a bit longer. This seems like a smart choice, seeing as how we’ve seen absolutely nothing from Godzilla Vs. Kong, but the fact that we’ve seen nothing might indicate that Warner Bros. has been considering this for a while. Either way, it’s now moving from next March to next November, so a year from now we’ll get another Godzilla movie.

Lest we forget, Godzilla Vs. Kong has not-so-secretly been the whole point of Legendary’s Godzilla revival, with studio founder and CEO Thomas Tull explaining in 2015 that all he wanted was to see the big lizard and the big ape fight because he’s “juvenile.” Hey, we’ve heard worse reasons for movie studios throwing millions of dollars at stuff, and it’s not like we don’t also want to see these two monsters throwing punches at each other. Godzilla Vs. Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard, and it will star Julian Dennison, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry—possibly with some winking references thrown in to the characters played by Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and John C. Reilly from the Kong movie (it took place long before the Godzilla movies, so any direct connections beyond the big guy probably won’t happen).