Netflix is meeting people where they are this holiday season with a sequel that fulfills the bare minimum requirements: The Princess Switch: Switched Again is, if you couldn’t tell from that extremely literal title, more of the same, but different. You see, a new lookalike has entered the game. Up to now it’s been fairly easy to tell the two Vanessa Hudgenses apart: There’s regular Hudgens and also bad British accent (aka Madonna) Hudgens. Don’t worry your Hudgens-lovin’ little heads because the third one is Blonde Hudgens (who also has a bad accent). Just some nice, clean fun for you and yours as you begin the process of rehabilitating your brains from dystopian-addled mush into something semi-functional once again:



The Princess Switch: Back In The Habit also stars Sam Palla dio and Nick Sagar, and hits Netflix on November 19 at 2:00 AM which sounds like a dare????

Anyway, here’s the synopsis for this very simple and undemanding piece of contemporary American cinema: