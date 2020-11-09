Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
God help us all, the Princess has Switched... AGAIN

Photo: Netflix

Netflix is meeting people where they are this holiday season with a sequel that fulfills the bare minimum requirements: The Princess Switch: Switched Again is, if you couldn’t tell from that extremely literal title, more of the same, but different. You see, a new lookalike has entered the game. Up to now it’s been fairly easy to tell the two Vanessa Hudgenses apart: There’s regular Hudgens and also bad British accent (aka Madonna) Hudgens. Don’t worry your Hudgens-lovin’ little heads because the third one is Blonde Hudgens (who also has a bad accent). Just some nice, clean fun for you and yours as you begin the process of rehabilitating your brains from dystopian-addled mush into something semi-functional once again:

The Princess Switch: Back In The Habit also stars Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar, and hits Netflix on November 19 at 2:00 AM which sounds like a dare????

Anyway, here’s the synopsis for this very simple and undemanding piece of contemporary American cinema:

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

