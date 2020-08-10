Go to a Smash Mouth concert during a pandemic and you might as well be walking on the sun

Photo : Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor ( Getty Images )

It ain’t no joke: Sturgis, South Dakota’s massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Friday, and not via Zoom. Thousands of motorcyclists roared into the town for the annual 10-day event, despite there being, you know, five million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Per CBS News, city officials voted 8-1 in favor of going forward with the rally back in June, with officials saying the “decision to hold the Rally came after hearing from thousands of attendees that they were coming to the event, even if it was canceled by the City of Sturgis.”



In addition to motorcycle shows and roller derby events, the Rally also features live concerts, with bands like Buckcherry, Lit, Quiet Riot, and the goons from Trapt on the bill. Headlining Sunday night’s festivities was Smash Mouth, who are making headlines for both the size of their maskless crowd but also the reckless comments of its singer. “We’re all here together tonight!” Steve Harwell told the crowd. “Fuck that COVID shit!”

One might say that they ain’t the sharpest tools in the shed.

Per Consequence Of Sound:



Going into the event, Buffalo Chip organizers encouraged its attendees to follow CDC guidelines as it pertained to the pandemic. They promised that hand sanitizer would be readily available throughout the park, and that guests would be required to have a mask with them upon entering the amphitheater. However, by the time Sunday night rolled around, thousands of leather-clad bikers disregarded any semblance of social-distancing for a chance to be front and center for Smash Mouth. Not only that, but those required face coverings? They were nowhere to be seen.

To be really clear, thousands of people went to a Smash Mouth concert on August 9 in this year of 2020; pandemic or no pandemic, apparently they can’t get enough of them baby, right or wrong. (Wrong.)

