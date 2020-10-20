Go, go Power Rangers extended universe

Screenshot : Saban Entertainment

In December, we reported that The End Of The F***ing World creator Jonathan Entwistle, who just saw his I Am Not Okay With This canceled at Netflix, will be the next brave soul to try and bring the Power Rangers back to the mainstream. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the creator’s plans extend far beyond the film adaptation we all expected. In fact, Hasbro’s eOne has plans to spin the franchise into a “connected universe” that encompasses film and TV projects— including, we assume, a Joker-style origin story for Rita Repulsa.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement.

Entwistle, meanwhile, says he aims to “bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.” So, you’ll just be recycling old Japanese footage? Cool.

In 2017, a gritty Power Rangers reboot from Lionsgate failed to launch. Entwistle, too, has a thing for the gritty, and we’re anxious to see what kind of little freaks he plans to turn into color-coded superheroes. We’re also curious to see where this project ends up. Netflix is certainly a possibility, what with Entwistle’s cozy relationship to the streamer. But, beyond Entwistle, Netflix is investing a great deal in the synergistic model of interconnected TV and film projects, having committed to doing the same with The Chronicles Of Narnia, the books of Roald Dahl, and, potentially, the Resident Evil franchise.

Marvel, what hath you wrought.