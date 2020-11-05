GLOW alum Sunita Mani joins the cast of HBO's Scenes From A Marriage

Sunita Mani Photo : Frazer Harrison

Fans of Netflix’s bodyslammin’ retro wrestling comedy GLOW may still be feeling the sting of the show’s unceremonious cancelation, but some of its stars are already moving on. Sunita Mani, for example, is leaving her days in the ring behind and heading over to HBO, where she will participate in the network’s limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From A Marriage. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Mani will take on a supporting role, though additional details are not available at this time. The limited event will star and be executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce the series.

Advertisement

Michelle Williams was originally slated to star alongside Isaac, but had to exit the production due to scheduling conflicts. As Deadline explains, the adaptation will examine “ love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple,” much like the original, iconic series. As for Mani, she can currently be seen leading the romantic comedy Save Yourselves!, which was a Sundance stand-out.