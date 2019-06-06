Photo: Glenn Close (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images); Woody Harrelson (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The good news: Glenn Close has discovered Snapchat. It’s always fun to find a new app, and, even if Snapchat has lost a lot of its luster on account of its best features being stolen by Instagram, there’s still plenty of fun to be had on there. Snapchat’s goofy filters can turn you into a dog or make you vomit rainbows or whatever, and are still a step up in quality and originality from Instagram’s knockoffs. Glenn seems to be having fun.



The bad news: Glenn Close is now Woody Harrelson.

To be clear, we are not making a value judgment on whether it is better to be the Oscar-nominated star of The Wife or the Oscar-nominated star of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. We just think this world is a better place when Glenn Close and Woody Harrelson are two different people.

Complicating matters even more here is what Close posted to Instagram just two hours before revealing her transformation into Harrelson.

Again, to be clear, we are not saying that Glenn Close has physically removed the face of Woody Harrelson and is now wearing it on her face like a grotesque mask, perhaps as part of a ritual involving her terrifying reindeer doll. We are just saying the timeline for this possibility checks out.

Stay tuned to this space for up-to-the-minute updates on if Glenn Close and Woody Harrelson are one person or two different people.

