Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy Screenshot : Netflix

J.D. Vance’s wildly popular memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, might not be the most accurate depiction of struggling Appalachians, but his story nevertheless resounds . Next month, Ron Howard’s adaptation of the multi-generational story lands on Netflix with an all-star cast that includes Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Today, the streamer dropped its first trailer.

Gabriel Basso stars as the author, a former Marine and current Yale Law student who’s forced to return to his Appalachian hometown to tend to his mother, Bev (Adams), who’s drowning in her additions . As Vance reckons with his not-so-rosy upbringing, he’s flooded with memories of his childhood and his spark-plug grandmother (Close), both of which help him reconcile the new life he’s trying to build with the old one he can’t leave in the rearview.

Watch the trailer below.

Hillbilly Elegy hits Netflix on November 24.