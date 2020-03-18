Glastonbury canceled, Bonnaroo postponed due to coronavirus

Photo : Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

We can now add Glastonbury Festival and Bonnaroo to the growing list of events impacted by the coronavirus. According to Rolling Stone, this year’s Glastonbury Festival, which featured acts like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Haim, and Kendrick Lamar, has officially been canceled. This year’s fest was set to take place from June 24 through June 28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K. “T his will be an enforced fallow year for the festival,” said organizers Michael and Emily Eavis in a statement shared on Twitter, which you can read in full below. Those who currently have tickets for the 2020 event will be given the opportunity to transfer their deposit to guarantee admission to the 2021 Glastonbury Festival. Ticket-holders who are unable to attend next year’s fest will be issued a refund of their deposit.



On a more optimistic note, Bonnaroo’s organizers have postponed this year’s festival, per an announcement on the official website. The new dates for the fest, held annually in Manchester, Tennessee, are September 24 through September 27. As of now, i t’s unclear if the original lineup—which includes Lizzo, the first female headliner in the fest’s history— will remain intact, but organizers said they’ll keep attendees updated: