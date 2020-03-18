Glastonbury canceled, Bonnaroo postponed due to coronavirus

We can now add Glastonbury Festival and Bonnaroo to the growing list of events impacted by the coronavirus. According to Rolling Stone, this year’s Glastonbury Festival, which featured acts like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Haim, and Kendrick Lamar, has officially been canceled. This year’s fest was set to take place from June 24 through June 28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K. “This will be an enforced fallow year for the festival,” said organizers Michael and Emily Eavis in a statement shared on Twitter, which you can read in full below. Those who currently have tickets for the 2020 event will be given the opportunity to transfer their deposit to guarantee admission to the 2021 Glastonbury Festival. Ticket-holders who are unable to attend next year’s fest will be issued a refund of their deposit.
On a more optimistic note, Bonnaroo’s organizers have postponed this year’s festival, per an announcement on the official website. The new dates for the fest, held annually in Manchester, Tennessee, are September 24 through September 27. As of now, it’s unclear if the original lineup—which includes Lizzo, the first female headliner in the fest’s history—will remain intact, but organizers said they’ll keep attendees updated:
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.
All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.
Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.
– ❤️ Bonnaroo