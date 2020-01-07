GLAAD Media Awards to honor Taylor Swift and Janet Mock

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, GLAAD has announced that it will be presenting its Vanguard Award to Taylor Swift as part of its annual Media Awards in April, with writer, director, and producer Janet Mock receiving the organization’s Stephen F. Kolzak achievement award. The Vanguard Award in particular is reserved for famous people who use their status as famous people to—as Variety puts it—”champion LGBTQ acceptance,” and a statement from GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis explains that Swift spent her 2019 “boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials” and “shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBQ people from discrimination” at least partially through her song “You Need To Calm Down” (which references GLAAD). Swift also gave money to the Tennessee Equality Project and directly called on politicians to support the Equality Act.

Variety explains that Mock “became the first trans woman of color to write and direct a television episode” with her Pose episode “Love Is The Message,” and in 2019 she signed a landmark, history-making deal with Netflix. Ellis referred to her as a “trailblazing force for diverse and inclusive storytelling who has raised the bar for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood.