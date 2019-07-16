Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

Well, it looks like Space Jam 2 really is happening, with LeBron James filling the Michael Jordan role, Sonequa Martin-Green possibly playing his wife, and Don Cheadle playing some third character, and now Deadline says that director Terence Nance has made an “amicable” departure from the film, with Warner Bros. quickly replacing him with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee—who has a nice box-office track record thanks to the financial success of the aforementioned Girls Trip and the Tiffany Haddish/Kevin Hart vehicle Night School. He’s also the creator of HBO’s Random Acts Of Flyness.

The Deadline story is pretty light on other news about Space Jam 2, but we can assume it’ll be about LeBron James playing basketball against aliens with the Looney Tunes, possibly with a surprisingly low number of other NBA stars. Aside from that stuff, it would be nice if someone could also record a totally new and original song about believing you can fly and/or touch the sky without having to pay any royalties to R. Kelly.