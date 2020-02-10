Photo : Rob Loud ( Getty Images )

The year is 2006. Or 2008. Or 2010. The years smoosh together, much like the music of Girl Talk’s Greg Gillis, who just intertwined “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” as if they were forever destined to dance beneath flashing disco lights. Biggie meets Elton John; Nas meets the Pixies; Kelly Clarkson meets Nine Inch Nails—with the help of Gillis, one makes the other feel new again. This was the magic of Girl Talk, which released five LPs between 2002 and 2010.

Gillis and Girl Talk crept back into the shadows as mashup culture faded from the mainstream, but the producer has stayed busy over the years collaborating with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, and Tory Lanez. Now, though, Billboard reports he’s dusting off his laptop for another tour as Girl Talk, his first in eight years. It’s unclear if this means new mashups are on the way, but we’re just going to go ahead and assume an Ariana Grande/Japandroids duet is imminent.

Advertisement

Girl Talk kicks the jaunt off in Cleveland in late April, then plays cities like Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, and Austin throughout May. The tour wraps up in June with a set at NYC’s Governors Ball. Get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

4/29—House Of Blues—Cleveland, OH

5/1—Stage AE—Pittsburgh, PA

5/2—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON

5/3—The Metro—Chicago, IL

5/5—First Avenue—Minneapolis, MN

5/7—The Truman—Kansas City, MO

5/8—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

5/9—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

5/11—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

5/12—The Showbox—Seattle, WA

5/13—Commodore Ballroom—Vancouver, BC

5/15—Echoplex—Los Angeles, CA

5/16—House Of Blues—San Diego, CA

5/18—Emo’s Austin—Austin, TX

5/19—Granada Theater—Dallas, TX

5/21—The Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

5/22—9:30 Club—Washington, DC

5/23—Royale—Boston, MA

6/7—Governors Ball—New York, NY