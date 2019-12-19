Gird your nethers, for a new Jackass movie is coming in 2021

Screenshot : Paramount ( YouTube

It’s been almost a full decade since Jackass 3D hit theaters , and in that time America has taken more than a few kicks to the proverbial junk . Time has all but slowed to trickle, a criminal dumber than the Wet Bandits in Home Alone is running the country, and the teens—our only hope—are vaping themselves into oblivion. We need the nut-pummeling catharsis of Jackass now more than ever, and according to a new report published by Deadline, it looks like we’re getting it. Paramount has dated a new Jackass movie for March 5, 2021, and... the details end there, folks.



It’s unclear which of the original Jackass members will return—if any—though it seems highly unlikely that Paramount would put together a new installment in the series without the involvement of Jackass ringleader and co-creator Johnny Knoxville. Also unclear is whether Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine will return to the director’s chair. Tremaine directed the first three Jackass movies as well as Knoxville’s Bad Grandpa spinoff; he most recently directed the Mö tley Crü e biopic The Dirt for Netflix. Knoxville, meanwhile, reunited with fellow Jackass Chris Pontius, aka Party Boy, for the 2018 film Action Point, loosely based on New Jersey’s notorious Action Park.

Over the summer, Jackass star Steve-O told Loudwire that he was open to a fourth Jackass film, but the future of the series largely depended on Knoxville’s involvement. There’s at least one star who isn’t able to return: Ryan Dunn, who died in 2011 following a car crash in Pennsylvania.