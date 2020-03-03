Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

So that Jessica Pearson Suits spinoff didn’t quite work out, eh? That’s ultimately fine because Gina Torres is pivoting from legal dramas to Berlanti-esque vampire soap operas, courtesy of ABC. Per Deadline, Torres will star in the pilot for The Brides, a Dracula reimagining from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Maggie Kiley, who has worked on a number of Berlanti’s shows, is set to direct. As stated by Deadline, “The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.”

Torres will play Cleo Phillips, the leader of the trio of wives and a former queen-turned- “real estate maven.” As tensions mount between her and her fellow fanged wives, a “newcomer” arrives to the city to threaten her professional stance. On it s own, the premise isn’t particularly exciting, but looming bloodlust and the promise of monsters has a way of adding intrigue. As of now the remaining cast has not been identified, however it has been confirmed that Dracula will make an appearance. As the show’s title denotes, the central focus of the show will remain on the three women.

Advertisement

Aside from her Pearson days, Torres has been popping in and out of fan favorites like Westworld and Claws.







