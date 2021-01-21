David Sutcliffe at the premiere of Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” in 2016 Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Longtime Gilmore Girls fans have always known that Christopher Hayden, the character played by David Sutcliffe, was the worst. The childhood sweetheart of Lorelai and the father of Rory was a privileged, spoiled manchild with obsessive possessive feelings toward “Lor,” which folded nicely into his horrifying sense of entitlement.

Whadya know: Typecasting? This week Sutcliffe tweeted that although rumors were spreading that he had been among the group of insurrectionists that “stormed the capital” [sic], he was not among them. But he says he would have been happy to share a doob with Twitter user @davenewworld_2 who was there (smoking weed), calling him a “great Patriot!”

Judging from the ratio on that tweet, you can guess what happened next. Christopher haters across the globe united to embrace what they’ve known all along: That guy sucks. In response to a reply, Sutcliffe appeared to imply that he had been joking, although it wasn’t clear about which part.

Entertainment Weekly, reporting on the tweet, notes that Sutcliffe retired from acting recently to start a new career as a “life coach” (His last IMDB credit was an episode of The Romanoffs in 2018). On Sutcliffe’s self-titled website, one testimonial praises him for offering a place “to really explore a powerful masculine flow.” Not sure what that means, but we can imagine. We also predict that his life coach clients may not quite be so effusive (or numerous) after this.