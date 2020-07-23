Photo : Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, hot off the success of HBO’s Sharp Objects and Steve McQueen’s Widows, returns to the small screen this fall with Utopia, a new series about comic books, community, and conspiracies. Today, Amazon offered audiences a fresh look at the 8-episode thriller, which stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe.

As you’ll see in the below teaser, Utopia, an American adaptation of the British series, revolves around a comic book of the same name that, though presented as fiction, contains terrifying truths that can only be unlocked by its most obsessive fans. Rothe plays one of a gaggle of amateur unravelers, who soon find themselves swept up in a world of rogue scientists and biological warfare. American Honey’s Sasha Lane co-stars as the comic’s heroine, who’s as real as everything else in its pages.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

David Fincher was attached to the project back when it was in development at HBO. Now, acclaimed British director Toby Haynes, a veteran of Sherlock and Black Mirror, is behind the camera. Joining Rothe, Lane, Cusack, and Wilson in front of it is Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LaThrop, and Javon “Wanna” Walton. No premiere date yet, but expect the series to drop sometime this fall.