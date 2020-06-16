Screenshot : Josh Gad ( YouTube

In the space of just a few weeks, Josh Gad has capitalized on the fact that celebrities are probably a lot more willing to do interviews if they don’t have to leave their homes in order to bring the internet just about every movie cast reunion they could want. Following his Lord Of The Rings, Back To The Future, and Goonies videos, he’s now returned with a discussion featuring everyone from Ghostbusters sitting around in front of their webcams and reminiscing about the 1984 movie.



The call includes original Ghostbusters Bill Murray (wearing a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sailor hat), Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson alongside cast members Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Director Ivan Reitman and his son Jason—director of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife—also swing by , discussing everything from Weaver auditioning by pretending to be a demon dog to Jason being a kid who got to grow up on a set filled with fake marshmallow goop and puppet monsters.

What’s most interesting is hearing everyone discussing which moments from the film were written beforehand or improvised. Weaver remembers Murray being goaded into doing “something” before coming up with the bit where he plays piano to annoy ghosts in Dana’s apartment and we learn that even “crossing the streams” was thought of on the day of shooting. Aykroyd, who does in fact remind the reunion’s viewers that, yes, he believes in ghosts, estimates that “80 percent [of the movie] would’ve been improv.”



Watch the entire reunion video, which includes a round of quotation trivia with special guest Kumail Nanjiani and an unplugged Ray Parker Jr. performance, here.



