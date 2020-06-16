Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Ghostbusters cast reunites to talk dog possessions, crossing the streams, and improv

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Film
FilmGhostbustersJosh GadDan AykroydBill MurrayErnie HudsonSigourney WeaverReunited Apart
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iGhostbusters/i cast reunites to talk dog possessions, crossing the streams, and improv
Screenshot: Josh Gad (YouTube)

In the space of just a few weeks, Josh Gad has capitalized on the fact that celebrities are probably a lot more willing to do interviews if they don’t have to leave their homes in order to bring the internet just about every movie cast reunion they could want. Following his Lord Of The Rings, Back To The Future, and Goonies videos, he’s now returned with a discussion featuring everyone from Ghostbusters sitting around in front of their webcams and reminiscing about the 1984 movie.

The call includes original Ghostbusters Bill Murray (wearing a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sailor hat), Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson alongside cast members Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Director Ivan Reitman and his son Jason—director of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife—also swing by, discussing everything from Weaver auditioning by pretending to be a demon dog to Jason being a kid who got to grow up on a set filled with fake marshmallow goop and puppet monsters.

Advertisement

What’s most interesting is hearing everyone discussing which moments from the film were written beforehand or improvised. Weaver remembers Murray being goaded into doing “something” before coming up with the bit where he plays piano to annoy ghosts in Dana’s apartment and we learn that even “crossing the streams” was thought of on the day of shooting. Aykroyd, who does in fact remind the reunion’s viewers that, yes, he believes in ghosts, estimates that “80 percent [of the movie] would’ve been improv.”

Watch the entire reunion video, which includes a round of quotation trivia with special guest Kumail Nanjiani and an unplugged Ray Parker Jr. performance, here.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The apocalypse really rips in this Train To Busan: Peninsula trailer

Finding Dory went all out for its bananas, action-packed finale

Captain’s holiday: Celebrate Picard Day with a look at some of Jean-Luc’s best loungewear

T-Mobile's outages today were so bad that it briefly seemed like society had collapsed