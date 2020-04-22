Get yourself a licorice whip and watch The State recreate "Porcupine Racetrack" online

Screenshot : YouTube

The State’s left us with no shortage of incredible sketches— “Ass Pennies,” “Monkey Torture,” “Taco Man”—but few were as ambitious and fully realized as “Porcupine Racetrack,” a sketch we once described as “ a little bit My Fair Lady, a little bit West Side Story, a little bit The Sting” and a perfect encapsulation of the troupe’s brand of comedy. The musical extravaganza that turned 25 years old this year, and t o celebrate the occasion David Wain went and got the band back together to recreate it online.

E very member of the comedy troupe is on hand, including Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Ben Garant, Todd Holoubek, Michael Patrick Jann, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. They’re joined by musicians Theodore Shapiro, Kimmy Gatewood, Allie Stamler, Sylvain Carton, Jordan Katz, and Jessica Fishenfeld, who perfectly manifest the tune’s jaunty blend of piano, horns, and strings.

Watch it below.

The State is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and you’ll be able to catch a number of its alums on Quibi’s upcoming reboot of Reno 911!. Watch a bit of the original sketch in an Instagram post Wain shared to his Instagram.

