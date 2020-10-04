Get your Schitt’s Creek season 6 binge on early, courtesy of Netflix

Dan Levy stars in Schitt’s Creek Photo : Pop TV

After last week’s revelation that one of the most vocal pandemic deniers was diagnosed with COVID-19, you might think we’ve already had our October surprise. Well, here’s one that’s just a tad more pleasant: The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek arrived early to Netflix, and is now available for your binge-watching pleasure. Co-creator Dan Levy announced the news on Twitter on Saturday, complete with a gif of his TV mom, Moira Rose (played by newly crowned Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara).

So if you’re behind on Schitt’s Creek or just need a pick-me-up—that doesn’t involve pretending the chief executive of the country is faring better than he is because you don’t want to, uh, encourage the virus, we guess?—you can catch up this week. The Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell documentary is also streaming on Netflix as of October 3.



Dan and Eugene Levy’s sweet and affirming sitcom ran for six seasons on Pop TV, but saw a groundswell of support and acclaim after its series finale, “Happy Ending.” The series received 15 Emmy nominations this year, and made good on nine of them, including seven Primetime Emmys. This year, Schitt’s Creek became the first TV series to sweep the acting categories in its genre, with father and son Levy taking home the Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy awards, respectively. The Rose women fared just as well, as O’Hara won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy and Annie Murphy proved that “A Little Bit Alexis” goes a long way, securing the fourth acting award for the series as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. The sweep actually includes all the major comedy categories, as Schitt’s Creek also nabbed awards for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Writing and Directing.